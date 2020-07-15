Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit. You have essentially found the wholesale source of corporate suites for national corporate housing companies looking to serve their clients in the Motor City.



Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM). Flexible lease terms as short as 30-days.



Our suites are 100% turn-key. Nothing for which to sign-up or set up. Every detail is already provided and included in the rent from utilities and Wi-Fi/HDTV to linens and iron/ironing board. It's all ready to go the moment you walk in the door. We are "The Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM) for relocating executives.



Visit MotorCityRelocation.com for suites in other buildings and to check availability.



Our suites at Somerset Park are fully renovated with in-unit washer and dryer. Some suites have new, wood flooring. Our suites include floor plans range in size.

Dorchester = 800 sq ft

Kingsley upper and lower = 825 sq ft

Royal lower = 850 sq ft

Ellison upper and lower = 1000 sq ft



Rates include all utilities, cable HDTV, WiFi, furniture, housewares and every detail.



SEE RATES IN THE UNIT DESCRIPTION SECTION.



Somerset Park Apartments is perfectly situated in Troy, Michigan and is adjacent to the Somerset Collection Mall. The community is walking distance to Whole Foods and dozens of other convenient shopping, dining and cultural options.

Somerset Park features resort-style living with an abundance of amenities set in a tranquil environment. The community offers a 2.5 mile walking path, five swimming pools, eight tennis courts, a 16-acre park, softball and cricket courts plus a 9-hole executive golf course.



Designer kitchen cabinetry, granite-like countertops, plus wood floors and brand new Bosch washer/dryers are available.



To look check out the specifics of each of our units at Somerset Park, check our Rentlinx page:

http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/2389-Somerset-Blvd-Apt-205-Troy-MI-48084



(RLNE2806163)