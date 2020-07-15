All apartments in Troy
Find more places like Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Troy, MI
/
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)

2389 Somerset Blvd · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Troy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI 48084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2762 Somerset Park #202 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1947 Somerset Blvd #103 - Lower Unit · Avail. Aug 11

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2374 Coolidge #203 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit. You have essentially found the wholesale source of corporate suites for national corporate housing companies looking to serve their clients in the Motor City.

Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM). Flexible lease terms as short as 30-days.

Our suites are 100% turn-key. Nothing for which to sign-up or set up. Every detail is already provided and included in the rent from utilities and Wi-Fi/HDTV to linens and iron/ironing board. It's all ready to go the moment you walk in the door. We are "The Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM) for relocating executives.

Visit MotorCityRelocation.com for suites in other buildings and to check availability.

Our suites at Somerset Park are fully renovated with in-unit washer and dryer. Some suites have new, wood flooring. Our suites include floor plans range in size.
Dorchester = 800 sq ft
Kingsley upper and lower = 825 sq ft
Royal lower = 850 sq ft
Ellison upper and lower = 1000 sq ft

Rates include all utilities, cable HDTV, WiFi, furniture, housewares and every detail.

SEE RATES IN THE UNIT DESCRIPTION SECTION.

Somerset Park Apartments is perfectly situated in Troy, Michigan and is adjacent to the Somerset Collection Mall. The community is walking distance to Whole Foods and dozens of other convenient shopping, dining and cultural options.
Somerset Park features resort-style living with an abundance of amenities set in a tranquil environment. The community offers a 2.5 mile walking path, five swimming pools, eight tennis courts, a 16-acre park, softball and cricket courts plus a 9-hole executive golf course.

Designer kitchen cabinetry, granite-like countertops, plus wood floors and brand new Bosch washer/dryers are available.

To look check out the specifics of each of our units at Somerset Park, check our Rentlinx page:
http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/2389-Somerset-Blvd-Apt-205-Troy-MI-48084

(RLNE2806163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have any available units?
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) has 3 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have?
Some of Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) pet-friendly?
Yes, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) is pet friendly.
Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) offer parking?
Yes, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) offers parking.
Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have a pool?
Yes, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) has a pool.
Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have accessible units?
No, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) has units with dishwashers.
Does Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation) has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr
Troy, MI 48083
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard
Troy, MI 48098
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr
Troy, MI 48084
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir
Troy, MI 48084

Similar Pages

Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms
Troy Apartments with BalconiesTroy Apartments with Parking
Troy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Walsh College of Accountancy and Business AdministrationMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity