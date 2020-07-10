/
118 Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
865 E Harwood Ave
865 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home.
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
906 E Dallas Ave
906 East Dallas Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Available Sep 1. No showings until you send proof of earnings. This is a newly remodeled 1500 square foot home. Four beds, two full baths, all appliances, central air, high efficiency furnace, eat in kitchen, two car garage, new privacy fence.
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
28842 Herbert St
28842 Herbert Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (plus half bath in basement) ranch with garage, finished basement with bar, laundry room and sun porch. This home is located in the popular Lamphere School District.
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
1107 E Kalama Ave
1107 East Kalama Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom brick ranch with breezway to attached 2 car garage. Great location and quiet setting. Great neighborhood. All appliances including dishwasher and washer and dryer.Great floor plan with ample space.
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30193 PALMER Boulevard
30193 Palmer Street, Madison Heights, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1918 sqft
5 bedroom 3 full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with bathroom located on the main floor. 1.5 months security deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of income and employment. Credit report required.
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
27765 GOLDIN
27765 Goldin Drive, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN RANCH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOOR, FINSHED BASEMENT, NEWER ROOF, WINDOWS, BATH, AND KITCHEN. CENTRAL AIR, ONE CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO FREE WAY AND SHOPPING MALL. SATISFACTORY CREDIT REPORT AND EMPLOYMENT LETTER. 1.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2207 Mace Ave
2207 Mace Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
973 sqft
This home is located in beautiful Royal Oak near parks and convenient shopping. The home has a fenced in yard with a private patio. The home has central air and includes washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
808 N DORCHESTER Avenue
808 North Dorchester Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1807 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath house for lease. The custom kitchen boasts granite counters, quality clean steel appliances, slate tile flooring, and maple cabinetry. Bathrooms also have granite counters and tile floors.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1211 AMELIA Avenue
1211 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and an updated bath. Oak hardwood flooring recently refinished. New Stainless Steal Appliances. Great access to Downtown Royal Oak, I-75, and Somerset Mall. Agent owned.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4624 Rochester Rd
4624 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1534 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Beautifully updated home for lease on Rochester Road. Kitchen open to LR with corner fireplace. All new floors carpet and luxury vinyl.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1927 DORCHESTER CRT
1927 Dorchester Court, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 1,200 square foot condo within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. This condo offers two upper master suites, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
Clawson
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1725 GARDENIA Avenue
1725 Gardenia Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
UPDATED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT IN GREAT ROYAL OAK LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE BATHROOM. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1606 RED RUN Drive
1606 Red Run Drive, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1161 sqft
ROYAL OAK 3 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATH BEAUTY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE RED RUN SUBDIVISION!! FANTASTIC LOCATION & RECENTLY REMODELED.
Contact for Availability
Royal Oak
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
901 N Gainsborough Ave
901 North Gainsborough Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1126 sqft
Updated 1,126 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (12 Mile and N Campbell) with 1 car detached garage and fenced yard. Spacious living room with picture window.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Warren
28234 UNIVERSAL Drive
28234 Universal Drive, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Move in ready condo with easy care laminate floors throughout first floor. Living room & eat in kitchen on entry level. 2 bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in/pass through closet connecting to the bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Heights
Verified
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
