121 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI with washer-dryers

Welcome to Oak Park, a nice, 'burby anomaly on Detroit's metro area. It's a certain kind of living, so stick around and we'll guide you through the Oak Park renter's way of life.

In this little city of just 5 square miles. There are various rentals, and there is sure to be a property rental that fits your lifestyle.

Want an apartment near the golf course? How about a place next door to a little deli? Or, maybe you're looking for a park-side rental. Well, deciding on your neighborhood is the easy part. However, finding both a desirable neighborhood and a cheap apartment can be a bit difficult. Most apartment complexes are located around the city center and can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300. There are plenty of old brick houses, bungalows, and ranchers to consider that rent for about a grand. While this may sound like a lot of cash, it is easily affordable with a roommate or two. Most rental homes come with three bedrooms, and an extra den or basement.

If you need an apartment with lots of amenities, Oak Park might not be the place to look. With most of the rental market made up of rental homes, converted houses, and smaller apartment buildings, there are very few places that offer any amenities at all... at least, not of the apartment-breed. However, with all affordable houses for rent, you can get that feeling long forgotten by most renters -- the feeling that comes from having your own private yard, and your own private garage. That is the feeling you can only get from a real house.

Pet friendly pads are easy to find around here. Not only are most rentals accepting of pets, they often come with nice, fenced-in yards. At many apartments and rental homes pets are negotiable, and the friendlier your dog is, the more likely you are to find a dog friendly rental.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your new home. Good luck! See more