Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
21170 Kipling St
21170 Kipling Street, Oak Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious home in Oak Park! - This beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home wont last long! The home features new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and a freshly painted exterior.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1349 S Washington Ave
1349 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom condo just a block away from Downtown Royal Oak! Unwind around the gas fireplace in the spacious living room that is located on the main level and offers tall ceilings! Just a few steps up is the kitchen

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
160 ALLENHURST Avenue
160 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1052 sqft
Remodeled Townhome. Enter to an open floor concept into a Great Room with lots of windows, light, natural Fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and more. Two spacious bedrooms share a private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
58 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
36 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:21 PM
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1323 Oakley Rd
1323 Oakley Road, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1102 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Clawson Bungalow - Property Id: 130597 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with detached garage. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Gas Range, Oven, Granite Countertops, Central Air. Spacious, partially finished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1425 Genesee Avenue
1425 Genessee Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Premium, Luxury Rental! Newer kitchen with maple, espresso color cabinets with crown molding, wood floor, granite counters, stainless steel sink and appliances; newer bathroom with euro-design vanity and custom tiled tub/shower;

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
436 Jeffrey Ave
436 Jeffrey Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Available 08/15/20 This home has been fully remodeled and includes a completely refinished basement and sunroom. The yard is fenced in with a detached garage. The neighborhood is very quiet and the street is generally well taken care of.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1115 N Old Woodward Unit 75
1115 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1393 sqft
Birmingham Condo for Lease - HIGHLY DESIRABLE WOODWARD PLACE CONDO'S FOR LEASE. THREE BEDROOM UPPER CONDO WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES. OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
119 N Center St
119 North Center Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
119 N Center St Available 08/16/20 Spacious home in downtown Royal Oak! - Located in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, this house is just steps from many wonderful restaurants and shops.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4624 Rochester Rd
4624 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1534 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Beautifully updated home for lease on Rochester Road. Kitchen open to LR with corner fireplace. All new floors carpet and luxury vinyl.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
1200 Dorothea Rd
1200 Dorothea Road, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in a Great Location! 2 Big Bedrooms with double closets in each, One Full Bath with a half bath on the main floor. Kitchen will all appliances included and an eating area. Big basement with washer and dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1731 University St
1731 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY SHOWING HOME JULY 26, 2020 11AM- 3PM PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB WORKERS You must go to Marilieproperties.com for additional information.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1480 sqft
Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2619 Rochester Rd
2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak 700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2001 Barrett
2001 Barrett Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
785 sqft
updated Royal Oak ranch - CHARMING two bedroom, one bathroom ranch in one of Royal Oak's most sought after neighborhoods!! IMMACULATE condition!! The entire interior has been freshly painted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 08/05/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.
City Guide for Oak Park, MI

Welcome to Oak Park, a nice, 'burby anomaly on Detroit's metro area. It's a certain kind of living, so stick around and we'll guide you through the Oak Park renter's way of life.

In this little city of just 5 square miles. There are various rentals, and there is sure to be a property rental that fits your lifestyle.

Want an apartment near the golf course? How about a place next door to a little deli? Or, maybe you're looking for a park-side rental. Well, deciding on your neighborhood is the easy part. However, finding both a desirable neighborhood and a cheap apartment can be a bit difficult. Most apartment complexes are located around the city center and can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300. There are plenty of old brick houses, bungalows, and ranchers to consider that rent for about a grand. While this may sound like a lot of cash, it is easily affordable with a roommate or two. Most rental homes come with three bedrooms, and an extra den or basement.

If you need an apartment with lots of amenities, Oak Park might not be the place to look. With most of the rental market made up of rental homes, converted houses, and smaller apartment buildings, there are very few places that offer any amenities at all... at least, not of the apartment-breed. However, with all affordable houses for rent, you can get that feeling long forgotten by most renters -- the feeling that comes from having your own private yard, and your own private garage. That is the feeling you can only get from a real house.

Pet friendly pads are easy to find around here. Not only are most rentals accepting of pets, they often come with nice, fenced-in yards. At many apartments and rental homes pets are negotiable, and the friendlier your dog is, the more likely you are to find a dog friendly rental.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your new home. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Oak Park, MI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Oak Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

