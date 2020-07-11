156 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1871 FLAGSTONE Circle
1871 Flagstone Circle, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1338 sqft
Neutral condo overlooking treed commons. End unit & absolutely the best setting in the complex for privacy and views. Great location near trails and all conveniences. New wood style laminate flooring in GR, dining & hallway. New carpet in bdrms.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Renshaw
703 1ST Street
703 1st Street, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1013 sqft
Executive rental. Furnished! Fully furnished, even dishes the sheets on the bed are furnished. This place is cute and incredibly decorated the way you wish a 92 year historic old home was. Air conditioning will be in soon.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1963 Beaver Creek Dr
1963 Beaver Creek Drive, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2671 sqft
FINALLY your opportunity to lease in prestigious Creekside / Fox Creek Village! Current tenants LOVE this stately colonial home, but are being transferred for work.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
219 Hacker St
219 Hacker Street, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1315 sqft
FOR LEASE - Great Location! Walking distance to downtown Rochester! Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse. New Carpet, Freshly Painted, All appliances included. Casement windows, Central A/C, Updated kitchen with doorwall to private deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
430 BALDWIN AVE APT 60
430 Baldwin Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Great Rochester location for this clean condo with fresh paint and beautiful new tiled bath/shower. Lower unit overlooks rear wooded area where you can walk or ride out to the Paint Creek Trail. Nice size walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek Ridge North
1402 ross lne
1402 Ross Lane, Rochester, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3300 sqft
Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
629 OAKBROOK W
629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
55674 Shelby Road
55674 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living – 1 Bedroom + Den Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Our luxury 1 Bedroom with included Den, 1 Bath, 800 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood Villas
1239 OAKWOOD Court
1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1843 sqft
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
7 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1750 School Rd
1750 School Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Large Colonial home on 1/2 acre backs to baseball fields on school rd. 3-4 bedroom or library. dining area large kitchen 2+ car garage, wood deck full basement appliances. money to move in is 1.5 month security first month rent $300.
1 of 37
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
49528 Alexander
49528 Alexander, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2504 sqft
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3374 Tremonte Cir N
3374 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1142 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 full bath end unit in Oakland Twp. 1 car attached garage with balcony. Located at the back of the community with plenty of common area in front of condo and beautiful view.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2550 Brilliance
2550 Brilliance, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2374 sqft
This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
55714 Shelby Road
55714 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living – 2 Bedroom, 2-Baths Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1100 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1
4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Brookedale Woods
940 HOMESTEAD Court
940 Homestead Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Colonial 4 bed/3 full bath, Rochester Hills, Rochester Schools. Desirable Brookedale Woods Subdivision. Immaculate. Updated kitchen includes granite with cherry cabinets. Appliances included.
