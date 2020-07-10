Apartment List
199 Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI with washer-dryer

24 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
33 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
3 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.

1 Unit Available
833 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE Boulevard
833 Bloomfield Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
Cute upper level unit in auburn hills, minutes away from I-75. This unit offers a frosted modern sliding door that separates the main living area from the spacious master bedroom to give it a modern loft-like feel. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 Unit Available
857 Brandon Ave
857 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1575 sqft
Three-Bedroom Condominium Available 08/01/20 Spacious 1,500 sqft. 3-bedroom condo in desirable Walton Pond complex, on Walton Boulevard, close to Great Lakes Crossings Mall, restaurants and businesses. Available 08/01/2020.

1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.

1 Unit Available
1987 EAGLE POINTE
1987 Eagle Pointe, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1902 sqft
Beautiful heathers golf community. Close to 75. Open airy floor plan very neutral decor. Master suite with oversize bathroom + walk in closet. Breakfast bar in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace for wintery nites.

1 Unit Available
1238 UNIVERSITY Drive
1238 University Drive, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1461 sqft
Immediate occupancy on this 2BR/2.5 bath condo for lease; Completely painted in neutral colors throughout. SS appliances. Both bedrooms have their own attached bath. Unfinished lower level is great for storage.

1 Unit Available
849 Brandon
849 Brandon Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
Updated Condo in a Great Complex on the border of Auburn Hills. First Floor. Private Entrance. 2 Bedrooms. 2 Full Baths. 1 Car Attached Garage. Laundry in Unit. Club House and Swimming Pool.
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.

1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 797 7195 (RLNE5388405)

1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1129 sqft
Birmingham Beauty! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

1 Unit Available
Stratford Manor
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 Unit Available
1549 Brentwood
1549 Brentwood Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1549 Brentwood Available 08/01/20 1549 Brentwood - Spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath condominium located in the desirable Northfield Hills complex. You have access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
745 sqft
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs.

1 Unit Available
3460 Chalice Rd
3460 Chalice Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Immediate occupancy. Must use application on mls. Income should be 3 times rent and verifiable. Security deposit is 1.5 times the rent.

1 Unit Available
290 Starr Ave
290 Starr Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1401 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. This quaint 3 bedroom ranch has a large living room that flows into an all season deck. Freshly painted and wood floor just refinished.

1 Unit Available
3374 Tremonte Cir N
3374 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1142 sqft
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 full bath end unit in Oakland Twp. 1 car attached garage with balcony. Located at the back of the community with plenty of common area in front of condo and beautiful view.

1 Unit Available
93 N Lynn Ave
93 N Lynn Ave, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$935
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath available in Waterford. Spacious rooms. Washer and Dryer in 1st floor Laundry. Stove and Refrigerator provided in Kitchen. Storage available. Enjoy the covered front Porch or your back Patio for the Bar-B-Q.

1 Unit Available
2550 Brilliance
2550 Brilliance, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2374 sqft
This attractive, move in ready, 4 bedroom, 2.2 bathroom home in the very desirable Rockhaven Estates sub is ready for immediate occupancy. Built in 1998, updated in 2017 with granite counters and new hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
629 OAKBROOK W
629 Oakbrook West, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Probably one of the best waterfront views in all of Rochester Hills. Views of Paint Creek from almost every room and they are AWESOME! Enjoy living in a setting where nature surrounds you.

1 Unit Available
2551 GINGER Court
2551 Ginger Court, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3977 sqft
Welcome to this newer home located on a year round wooded lot of pines & spruces with topiary, pond & hardscape! Spacious, beautiful & luxurious best describes this 1st floor master w/luxury marble bath, two story great room & 1st floor library

1 Unit Available
Birmingham
256 Ravine
256 Ravine Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1360 sqft
Prime location! Steps from Downtown Birmingham in the "little San Francisco" neighborhood. Charming craftsman with relaxing front porch. Everything remodeled in 2008. Wood floors throughout. Meticulously maintained. Immediate Occupancy.

July 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Auburn Hills Rent Report. Auburn Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Auburn Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Auburn Hills rent trends were flat over the past month

Auburn Hills rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Auburn Hills stand at $932 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. Auburn Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Auburn Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Auburn Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Auburn Hills, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Auburn Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Auburn Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Auburn Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Auburn Hills than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

