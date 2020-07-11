/
apartments with washer dryer
124 Apartments for rent in Utica, MI with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8084 RUSSELL Street
8084 Russell Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
842 sqft
Welcome to this Turn Key home located in Shelby Township; walking distance to downtown Utica, shopping areas, restaurants, city parks, and award winning Utica Community Schools.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5371 PINE AIRES Drive
5371 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor ranch condo located in the deep complex. Southern exposure with open view. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Cathedral ceiling and gas fire place in the Great room. Two large bedrooms each with walk in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
45517 Revere
45517 Revere Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP....EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, PARKS, BIKING, ETC. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
14208 Lakeside
14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5520 Pine Aires Dr
5520 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
14072 Lakeside Blvd
14072 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Here it is!! Another Live/Work that is for lease. Own your own business on the 1st floor and live above on the 2nd and 3rd floors with private door and single car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1750 School Rd
1750 School Road, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Large Colonial home on 1/2 acre backs to baseball fields on school rd. 3-4 bedroom or library. dining area large kitchen 2+ car garage, wood deck full basement appliances. money to move in is 1.5 month security first month rent $300.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
54426 Pelican Ln
54426 Pelican Lane, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4500 sqft
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace.
1 of 37
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
49528 Alexander
49528 Alexander, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2504 sqft
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14163 Ivanhoe Dr Apt 201
14163 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, gorgeous new flooring in most of unit. Fresh paint. All appliances. Private laundry room in basement. Lower unit 201 with 2 full baths, walk in closet, doorwall to balcony, formal dining area, central air and more. 14163 Ivanhoe.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14186 Red Pine Dr
14186 Red Pine Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Gorgeous corner lot colonial with side turned garage. Hardwood floors in the entry, 1/2 bath, kitchen & eating areas. Gas fireplace in the family room. Doorwall off the eating area leading to patio and fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13556 Woodland Ct
13556 Woodland Court, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2800 sqft
Newer Colonial Home with Utica Schools Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial located on a cul de sac. Upgrades include master suite with huge wic, his and her sinks, seperate shower and jacuzzi tub.
