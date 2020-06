Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace range refrigerator

What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES.

Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. JUST UNDER 2000 SQ FT FEATURING A FORMAL DINING ROOM PLUS KITCHEN EATING AREA WITH DOORWALL TO LARGE BACKYARD. ALL KIT APPLIANCES PLUS WASHER AND DRYER. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. MARBLE SILLS. ALL WINDOWS ARE NEWER. 8 x 7 SLATE FOYER. MBR SUITE HAS 5 X 5 WIC. PROSPECTIVE TENANT MUST PROVIDE "FULL" CREDIT REPORT & APPLICATION FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YRS OF AGE. UPON APPROVAL, REQUIRING 1 1/2 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS FIRST MONTHS RENT. 12 MONTH MONTH LEASE. NO SMOKING. NO ANIMALS. NO BEDROOM IN BASEMENT. Only 3 steps up to bedroom areas in this raised ranch. IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR PRIVACY--THIS IS "THE ONE"!