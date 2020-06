Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.5 security deposit to move in and 650+ credit score with proof of employment requirement. Move in ready. Hurry, this will not last! $200 non-refundable cleaning fee



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1963047)