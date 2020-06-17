1477 Raleigh Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease. Desirable features include; modern tiled gas fireplace in the living room, open concept layout, two full bathrooms, spacious kitchen with a rolling island, room for breakfast nook or bar cart in the kitchen, and a balcony off the kitchen with sliding doors that let in plenty of natural light. The lower level can be used for an office/study/home gym etc. Fresh paint and floors give the unit a face lift and sets it apart from the others. Walking distance from kroger, target, whole foods and many other stores make for a perfect location to get settled into. Could you ask for more? Schedule today!