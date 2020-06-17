All apartments in Troy
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

1477 Raleigh Place Drive

1477 Raliegh Place · (248) 376-7064
Location

1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI 48084
The Transit Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease. Desirable features include; modern tiled gas fireplace in the living room, open concept layout, two full bathrooms, spacious kitchen with a rolling island, room for breakfast nook or bar cart in the kitchen, and a balcony off the kitchen with sliding doors that let in plenty of natural light. The lower level can be used for an office/study/home gym etc. Fresh paint and floors give the unit a face lift and sets it apart from the others. Walking distance from kroger, target, whole foods and many other stores make for a perfect location to get settled into. Could you ask for more? Schedule today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have any available units?
1477 Raleigh Place Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have?
Some of 1477 Raleigh Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Raleigh Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Raleigh Place Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Raleigh Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive does offer parking.
Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have a pool?
No, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1477 Raleigh Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1477 Raleigh Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
