Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Super cute saltbox colonial. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite and lots of light. Eat in kitchen. Living room has ceiling fan w/light package. Head upstairs...notice the beautiful wrought iron spindles. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms...all with hardwood floors and an updated bathroom. Freshly painted. Freshly cleaned. New asphalt driveway pad. Ready for immediate occupancy. Full, recent credit report required along with proof of income. One year lease minimum. No pets and no smoking.