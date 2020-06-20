1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste. w/recessed lighting and WIC w/custom shelves, library w/french doors and two car garage. Abundant light coming through the south facing windows makes bright home. Enjoy swimming pool and walking paths. Prime location close to M59, Nino and all kinds of shopping places and restaurants. Employment verification, 2 months recent pay stubs and credit report w/score required. Security deposit($1,850)+First and Last month rent($3,700) Upfront. Nonrefundable cleaning fee $400 will be taken from security deposit at tenant's moving out.