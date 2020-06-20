All apartments in Troy
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:56 AM

1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard

1220 Alameda Boulevard · (248) 649-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI 48085
Rochester Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste. w/recessed lighting and WIC w/custom shelves, library w/french doors and two car garage. Abundant light coming through the south facing windows makes bright home. Enjoy swimming pool and walking paths. Prime location close to M59, Nino and all kinds of shopping places and restaurants. Employment verification, 2 months recent pay stubs and credit report w/score required. Security deposit($1,850)+First and Last month rent($3,700) Upfront. Nonrefundable cleaning fee $400 will be taken from security deposit at tenant's moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have any available units?
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have?
Some of 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
