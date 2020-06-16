Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill internet access new construction

MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.



This corporate suite is just 2 1/2 miles North of the GM Tech center and close to other businesses. It is the only new property in the area. Why stay in a hotel when you could have your own apartment for exactly how long you need it? And, everything is included - right down to the corkscrew and ironing board - Even a "Ring" Video Doorbell! JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE (TM). We are the "Bridge to whatever is next" (TM).



More options at MotorCityRelocation.com - We are a local, boots on the ground, corporate housing company.



30-day minimum.

Book online at https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/

Easy remote lease and online payment process.

All utilities included - one payment covers everything.



From the property website:

Each apartment home has top of the line finishes and features, such as luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful granite countertops, full size appliances and in-unit washer and dryer. We know that life can be hectic and busy, which is why we've worked so hard to bring you home to all of the modern conveniences that are necessary to help relax and recharge.



Community Amenities:

On-Site Maintenance

BBQ/Picnic Area

Carports



Apartment Amenities:

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Disposal

Washer/Dryer

Electronic Thermostat

Cable & Internet Ready

RING video doorbells

Carpeted Bedrooms

Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring



Furnishings include (but are not limited to):

Two queen beds

Bedding/linens

Housewares/cookware

Smart TV, WiFi and all furnishings

Starter soaps and paper products



To see each of our units at Sterling Landings, check out our Rentlinx page:

http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/34715-Oceanview-Dr-Sterling-Heights-MI-48312



(RLNE4913023)