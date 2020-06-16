All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings

34715 Oceanview Dr · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34715 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34691 Oceanview Dr. - Furnished - Lower · Avail. Sep 29

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 34715 Oceanview Dr. - Furnished - Lower · Avail. Aug 25

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
MotorCityRelocation.com offers one and two bedroom turnkey/furnished apartments at the brand new (June 2019) STERLING LANDINGS. 30-day minimum and you don't have to know your departure date. It's all about flexibility and convenience.

This corporate suite is just 2 1/2 miles North of the GM Tech center and close to other businesses. It is the only new property in the area. Why stay in a hotel when you could have your own apartment for exactly how long you need it? And, everything is included - right down to the corkscrew and ironing board - Even a "Ring" Video Doorbell! JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE (TM). We are the "Bridge to whatever is next" (TM).

More options at MotorCityRelocation.com - We are a local, boots on the ground, corporate housing company.

30-day minimum.
Book online at https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/
Easy remote lease and online payment process.
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.

From the property website:
Each apartment home has top of the line finishes and features, such as luxury vinyl plank flooring, beautiful granite countertops, full size appliances and in-unit washer and dryer. We know that life can be hectic and busy, which is why we've worked so hard to bring you home to all of the modern conveniences that are necessary to help relax and recharge.

Community Amenities:
On-Site Maintenance
BBQ/Picnic Area
Carports

Apartment Amenities:
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Disposal
Washer/Dryer
Electronic Thermostat
Cable & Internet Ready
RING video doorbells
Carpeted Bedrooms
Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring

Furnishings include (but are not limited to):
Two queen beds
Bedding/linens
Housewares/cookware
Smart TV, WiFi and all furnishings
Starter soaps and paper products

To see each of our units at Sterling Landings, check out our Rentlinx page:
http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/34715-Oceanview-Dr-Sterling-Heights-MI-48312

(RLNE4913023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings have any available units?
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings has 2 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings have?
Some of Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings pet-friendly?
No, Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings offer parking?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings does offer parking.
Does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings have a pool?
No, Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings does not have a pool.
Does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings have accessible units?
No, Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey - Sterling Landings has units with dishwashers.
