Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lease - Sterling Hgts 4BR / 2.5BA colonial in Vineyards Sub. S/S kitchen appliances; Large kitchen island, pantry. Great room features vaulted ceiling and natural fireplace; 1st floor laundry; finished basement w/full bath, kitchenette & bar, 3 car garage; abundance of storage. Move in costs: 1st month rent + 1.5 month security deposit + $300 non-refundable cleaning fee. $30 non-refundable application fee via 3rd party. Minimum 1 year lease - longer term lease preferred. Pet and smoke free applications only. Landlord is not accepting Section 8 vouchers. Total household income should be at least 3x the rent. Credit score should be 600+. Licensed agent must be at all showings.