Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14186 Red Pine Dr

14186 Red Pine Drive · (248) 817-2095
Location

14186 Red Pine Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous corner lot colonial with side turned garage. Hardwood floors in the entry, 1/2 bath, kitchen & eating areas. Gas fireplace in the family room. Doorwall off the eating area leading to patio and fenced yard. Kitchen has Maple cabinets, granite counters and all stainless steel appliances included plus 2nd floor laundry with washer & dryer too. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling, walk in closet and private bath, loft or sitting area at the top of stairs, large bedrooms, unfinished basement.Utica Schools.Must See

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14186 Red Pine Dr have any available units?
14186 Red Pine Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 14186 Red Pine Dr have?
Some of 14186 Red Pine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14186 Red Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14186 Red Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14186 Red Pine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14186 Red Pine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 14186 Red Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14186 Red Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 14186 Red Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14186 Red Pine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14186 Red Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 14186 Red Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14186 Red Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 14186 Red Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14186 Red Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14186 Red Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
