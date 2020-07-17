14186 Red Pine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Gorgeous corner lot colonial with side turned garage. Hardwood floors in the entry, 1/2 bath, kitchen & eating areas. Gas fireplace in the family room. Doorwall off the eating area leading to patio and fenced yard. Kitchen has Maple cabinets, granite counters and all stainless steel appliances included plus 2nd floor laundry with washer & dryer too. Large master suite with cathedral ceiling, walk in closet and private bath, loft or sitting area at the top of stairs, large bedrooms, unfinished basement.Utica Schools.Must See



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5894068)