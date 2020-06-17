All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments

18248 West 12 Mile Road · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Turnkey/Furnished Suite @ 42 West Apartments · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.com.

MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. MotorCityRelocation.com, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).

From the property website:
42 West blends sophistication, convenience, and world-class hospitality, right in Detroits backyard. These brand new 114-unit mid-rise apartments were cleverly placed on the bustling corner of West 12 Mile and Southfield Roads, moments from the citys newest developments and most popular attractions. A short run to the local gym, an impromptu stroll through beautiful Birmingham and Ferndale or a quick trip to one of the areas many shopping centers are all accustomed at 42 West, and with Interstate 696 only blocks from the propertys front doors, the culture, and entertainment of downtown Detroit and Royal Oak are only a few exits away.

9'-11' Ceilings
Above-Range Microwaves
Electric Appliances
Central Air Conditioning
Dishwasher
Granite Countertops
In-Unit, Full-Size Washer & Dryer
Oversized Windows
Stainless Steel Appliances
Two-Toned Designer Paint Scheme
Walk-In Closets
Attached/detached garage options available for extra fee

More options at MotorCityRelocation.com - We are a local, boots on the ground, corporate housing company.

30-day minimum.
Easy remote lease and online payment process.
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.
Head here for more details on booking a suite: https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/

(RLNE5205016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments have any available units?
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments have?
Some of Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments does offer parking.
Does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments has a pool.
Does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Pet Friendly Places
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity