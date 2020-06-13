22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Oak
6 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
12886 Southfield Fwy
12886 Southfield Freeway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$550
831 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Schoolcraft Southfield. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
30018 ORCHARD LAKE Road
30018 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,200
1356 sqft
Building includes 7 offices. a lobby, receptionist area, kitchen, handicap bathroom and handicap accessibility 11 parking spaces. Full basement will allow for plenty of storage space. Perfect location on orchard lake with plenty of traffic.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
312 E 3RD Street
312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$2,800
1963 sqft
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center.
Results within 10 miles of Southfield
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Heights
6 Units Available
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Madison Heights
2 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Montana Ave
498 Montana Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
722 sqft
Remodeled home, bsmt, central air, lg screened in ft porch, handicap ramp to front door, hardwood floors Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2482539)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Aviation
1 Unit Available
13244 W WARREN Avenue
13244 W Warren Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$5,000
2413 sqft
A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO START YOUR OWN MEDICAL PRACTICE IN THIS UNIQUE PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF DEARBORN. IT HAS BEEN A MEDICAL FACILITY FOR NEARLY 70 YEARS, OCCUPIED BY DR ALI FADEL FOR OVER 30 YEARS.

June 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents declined slightly over the past month

Southfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Southfield.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

