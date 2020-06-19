All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:42 AM

30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD

30200 Southfield Road · (248) 344-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

30200 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
Fantastic first floor condo unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features new carpet throughout along with new flooring in both bathrooms. Kitchen features new stove and new flooring. New toilets in both bathrooms. Shared laundry in the basement along with private storage area. Assigned carport parking space available as well. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, fitness centers and more. Minutes away from the expressway along with Birmingham and surrounding communities. Rent includes water & association fee. Pets allowed, size & number are negotiable. Application available via TurboTenant,
Property #277674, applicants will need to provide proof of income & credit report will be pulled as part of application, 650+ score preferred. $45 application fee due with application, will be refunded if application chosen. First month's rent & one month's rent as security deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have any available units?
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have?
Some of 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD has a pool.
Does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Pet Friendly Places
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity