30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool

Fantastic first floor condo unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features new carpet throughout along with new flooring in both bathrooms. Kitchen features new stove and new flooring. New toilets in both bathrooms. Shared laundry in the basement along with private storage area. Assigned carport parking space available as well. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, fitness centers and more. Minutes away from the expressway along with Birmingham and surrounding communities. Rent includes water & association fee. Pets allowed, size & number are negotiable. Application available via TurboTenant,

Property #277674, applicants will need to provide proof of income & credit report will be pulled as part of application, 650+ score preferred. $45 application fee due with application, will be refunded if application chosen. First month's rent & one month's rent as security deposit due at lease signing.