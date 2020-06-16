29877 TELEGRAPH Road

Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

Medical office condo for lease in prestigious Farmbrook Medical Complex. Office formerly used by a plastic surgeon. Other uses include: Dialysis, PT, Chiropractors, Pediatrician, Urgent Care, Dentist or any other medical specialization. Up to 4,184 square feet available if needed. Shared space option if more than one party wants to lease. The lease is $4200 which is all inclusive except electric, Wi-Fi and janitorial. Condo also available for sale. On site MRI and Pharmacy. Kidney specialist on 3rd floor. Mammography and radiology in other building across parking lot. Property also for sale: See MLS #219072795.