Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

29877 TELEGRAPH Road

29877 Telegraph Road · (248) 670-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29877 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI 48034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 6915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Medical office condo for lease in prestigious Farmbrook Medical Complex. Office formerly used by a plastic surgeon. Other uses include: Dialysis, PT, Chiropractors, Pediatrician, Urgent Care, Dentist or any other medical specialization. Up to 4,184 square feet available if needed. Shared space option if more than one party wants to lease. The lease is $4200 which is all inclusive except electric, Wi-Fi and janitorial. Condo also available for sale. On site MRI and Pharmacy. Kidney specialist on 3rd floor. Mammography and radiology in other building across parking lot. Property also for sale: See MLS #219072795.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road have any available units?
29877 TELEGRAPH Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
Is 29877 TELEGRAPH Road currently offering any rent specials?
29877 TELEGRAPH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29877 TELEGRAPH Road pet-friendly?
No, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road offer parking?
Yes, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road does offer parking.
Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road have a pool?
No, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road does not have a pool.
Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road have accessible units?
No, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29877 TELEGRAPH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 29877 TELEGRAPH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
