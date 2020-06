Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious sharp 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath brick ranch for lease on a great street with easy 696 acccess This wonderful home has a large family room with a natural full brick wall fireplace , ceramic hearth and Mantle The home also has a generous living room w/ a large bow window. The dining room is off the living room next to the kitchen ! A fenced backyard 2 car detached garage, 1st floor laundry, central air ! and is ready for immediate occupancy ! please use the Application with instructions in the Docs in Realcomp.