Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

26400 W 8 MILE Road

26400 8 Mile Road · (313) 399-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26400 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2300+ Sq Ft Showroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Perfect for a Home Improvement Type of Business. Plenty of Parking and available signage. Additional Warehouse Storage, Loading Dock and Private Offices Available if Needed (additional costs may apply). Please note, available showroom is located in the same building as Safe Keeping Storage and will continue to operate. Front Desk will be closed off per request. Please do NOT approach any employees.

Also Available Private Offices $300 Per Office (+ approx $50 per month for Utilities). Plenty of Parking in the front and Back of Building.
Suite 206 (160 Sq Ft), Suite 208 (180 Sq Ft), Suite 209 (144 Sq Ft). Minimum 1 Year Lease. Showings by Appointment Only. Call Neal El-Sayed for Additional Info or to Schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road have any available units?
26400 W 8 MILE Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
Is 26400 W 8 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
26400 W 8 MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26400 W 8 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 26400 W 8 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 26400 W 8 MILE Road does offer parking.
Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26400 W 8 MILE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 26400 W 8 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 26400 W 8 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 26400 W 8 MILE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26400 W 8 MILE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26400 W 8 MILE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
