26400 W 8 MILE Road

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

2300+ Sq Ft Showroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Perfect for a Home Improvement Type of Business. Plenty of Parking and available signage. Additional Warehouse Storage, Loading Dock and Private Offices Available if Needed (additional costs may apply). Please note, available showroom is located in the same building as Safe Keeping Storage and will continue to operate. Front Desk will be closed off per request. Please do NOT approach any employees.



Also Available Private Offices $300 Per Office (+ approx $50 per month for Utilities). Plenty of Parking in the front and Back of Building.

Suite 206 (160 Sq Ft), Suite 208 (180 Sq Ft), Suite 209 (144 Sq Ft). Minimum 1 Year Lease. Showings by Appointment Only. Call Neal El-Sayed for Additional Info or to Schedule showings.