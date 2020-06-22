All apartments in Southfield
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65

26248 Franklin Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26248 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI 48034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.1 bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the entryway leading into a spacious living room and bright dine-in kitchen. The living room opens to a patio that's perfect for grilling. All appliances, gas and water included. Mgmt company does a full tenant screening (credit, criminal, income verification and landlord refs). $4500 gross monthly income is required. 1 month security deposit for approved applicants (600 credit or higher). 1.5 sec dep for conditionally approved (credit of 525-599). Different lease options available. Renter's insurance required. No smoking. No pets. $50 app fee for all lease holders & $35 app fee for all other adult occupants. Schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 have any available units?
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southfield, MI.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 have?
Some of 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 currently offering any rent specials?
26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 pet-friendly?
No, 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 offer parking?
Yes, 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 does offer parking.
Does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 have a pool?
Yes, 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 has a pool.
Does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 have accessible units?
No, 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 does not have accessible units.
Does 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65 has units with dishwashers.
