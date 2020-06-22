26248 Franklin Pointe Dr Unit 65

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Wonderful opportunity to rent in southfield's franklin pointe condominuims. This complex boasts a common pool and conveniently close to expressways. Nestled just east of franklin road. This 3br 2.1 bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the entryway leading into a spacious living room and bright dine-in kitchen. The living room opens to a patio that's perfect for grilling. All appliances, gas and water included. Mgmt company does a full tenant screening (credit, criminal, income verification and landlord refs). $4500 gross monthly income is required. 1 month security deposit for approved applicants (600 credit or higher). 1.5 sec dep for conditionally approved (credit of 525-599). Different lease options available. Renter's insurance required. No smoking. No pets. $50 app fee for all lease holders & $35 app fee for all other adult occupants. Schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848900)