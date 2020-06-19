25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

Nestled within a wonderfully shaded area, this private entry condominium is bright, spacious, and just waiting for you to call it home! Featuring a combination living and dining area in addition to a separate family room with cozy fireplace, this unit was truly designed with entertaining and modern living in mind. Move-in ready, the eat-in kitchen comes complete with crisp cabinetry, major appliances, and access to both living areas in the home so you can mingle with ease. At the end of a long day you’ll long to retreat to the large master suite with tons of room, generous storage space, and a neutral backdrop to match any decor style. Adding additional value, the private basement with laundry area is the perfect versatile space to suit a variety of needs. Wonderful in every way, this opportunity is one you won’t want to miss. Schedule a tour to view for yourself!