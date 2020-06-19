All apartments in Southfield
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56

25242 Maplebrooke Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25242 Maplebrooke Drive, Southfield, MI 48033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nestled within a wonderfully shaded area, this private entry condominium is bright, spacious, and just waiting for you to call it home! Featuring a combination living and dining area in addition to a separate family room with cozy fireplace, this unit was truly designed with entertaining and modern living in mind. Move-in ready, the eat-in kitchen comes complete with crisp cabinetry, major appliances, and access to both living areas in the home so you can mingle with ease. At the end of a long day you’ll long to retreat to the large master suite with tons of room, generous storage space, and a neutral backdrop to match any decor style. Adding additional value, the private basement with laundry area is the perfect versatile space to suit a variety of needs. Wonderful in every way, this opportunity is one you won’t want to miss. Schedule a tour to view for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 have any available units?
25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
Is 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 currently offering any rent specials?
25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 pet-friendly?
No, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 offer parking?
No, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 does not offer parking.
Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 have a pool?
No, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 does not have a pool.
Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 have accessible units?
No, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25242 Maplebrooke Dr #56 does not have units with air conditioning.
