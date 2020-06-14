All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like 17699 Windflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
17699 Windflower Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:46 PM

17699 Windflower Drive

17699 Windflower Drive · (248) 237-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI 48076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
cats allowed
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the living room with remote controlled fireplace. Community amenities include a private dog park, picnic area, kids play area, and a fountain pond, and,walking path. High walk-ability/bike/drive scores for restaurants, shopping, and entertainment - biking distance to Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak. a short drive to Providence Hospital and close to 696. The condo abuts the trendy Beverly Hills, Birmingham and Royal Oak neighborhoods..
Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, trash and association fees for a stress free lifestyle. $55 Application Fee per adult. $250.00 Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. Small dog allowed, extra fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17699 Windflower Drive have any available units?
17699 Windflower Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 17699 Windflower Drive have?
Some of 17699 Windflower Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17699 Windflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17699 Windflower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17699 Windflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17699 Windflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17699 Windflower Drive offer parking?
No, 17699 Windflower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17699 Windflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17699 Windflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17699 Windflower Drive have a pool?
No, 17699 Windflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17699 Windflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 17699 Windflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17699 Windflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17699 Windflower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17699 Windflower Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Pet Friendly Places
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity