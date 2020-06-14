17699 Windflower Drive

Amenities

Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the living room with remote controlled fireplace. Community amenities include a private dog park, picnic area, kids play area, and a fountain pond, and,walking path. High walk-ability/bike/drive scores for restaurants, shopping, and entertainment - biking distance to Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak. a short drive to Providence Hospital and close to 696. The condo abuts the trendy Beverly Hills, Birmingham and Royal Oak neighborhoods..

Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, trash and association fees for a stress free lifestyle. $55 Application Fee per adult. $250.00 Cleaning Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. Small dog allowed, extra fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.