8755 Belding Road Northeast

This two bedroom main floor unit was renovated with new carpet, vinyl and grey paint throughout about a year ago. Nice sized family room with faux fireplace and built in shelves. Dining area with slider to back deck and back yard. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Two bedrooms with newer carpet, light fixtures and closets. This unit has plenty of parking. Included in rent is gas, electric, mowing and trash! This home does not accept pets or Section 8. This unit is easy to see by using our Self Showing Lockboxes, you can register here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1938493?source=marketing, for an application or screening go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.