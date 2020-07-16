All apartments in Kent County
Find more places like 8755 Belding Road Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent County, MI
/
8755 Belding Road Northeast
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:49 PM

8755 Belding Road Northeast

8755 Belding Road Northeast · (616) 208-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8755 Belding Road Northeast, Kent County, MI 49341

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This two bedroom main floor unit was renovated with new carpet, vinyl and grey paint throughout about a year ago. Nice sized family room with faux fireplace and built in shelves. Dining area with slider to back deck and back yard. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Two bedrooms with newer carpet, light fixtures and closets. This unit has plenty of parking. Included in rent is gas, electric, mowing and trash! This home does not accept pets or Section 8. This unit is easy to see by using our Self Showing Lockboxes, you can register here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1938493?source=marketing, for an application or screening go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have any available units?
8755 Belding Road Northeast has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have?
Some of 8755 Belding Road Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 Belding Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
8755 Belding Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 Belding Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 Belding Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 8755 Belding Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8755 Belding Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 8755 Belding Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 8755 Belding Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8755 Belding Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 8755 Belding Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 8755 Belding Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8755 Belding Road Northeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd
Grandville, MI 49418
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW
Wyoming, MI 49519
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIHolt, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIJenison, MIWalker, MIPortland, MIBig Rapids, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIDeWitt, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity