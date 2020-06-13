/
8 Apartments for rent in Zeeland, MI📍
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
5 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
303 E 14th St
303 East 14th Street, Holland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Feel right at home in this bright three bedroom home! The front porch provides a welcoming entrance and bonus mud room to keep those coats and shoes out of the large living room.
Maplewood
6 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$915
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,
5 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$958
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5506 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Newer carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5526 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Brand new carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196.
