/
/
ottawa county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM
106 Apartments for rent in Ottawa County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
12 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
17 Units Available
Timber View Apartments
15056 Elizabeth Jean Ct, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$913
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1145 sqft
Located minutes from fine dining, upscale shopping and local entertainment. Units are spacious with modern appliances, private balconies or patios and full-size washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Apartments
13646 Cascade Dr, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$770
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1180 sqft
Our spacious apartments provide all the comforts that you could ask for. Here you can escape the pressures of the work and relax poolside in the summer! A perfect balance of home-styled comforts and lifestyle amenities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
15 Units Available
43 North Apartments
14868 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$974
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1205 sqft
Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms, and custom kitchen finishes. Community features attached garages, pool, and sundeck with grills. Located a short drive from Lake Drive with convenient access to I-96.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
7 Units Available
Spring Brook
1074 W 32nd St, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
962 sqft
Excellent location just three miles from downtown and in the Hamilton School District. Amenities include washers and dryers, garage parking, balcony or patio. Community features sparkling pool, sundeck, clubhouse and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
7 Units Available
River Club Apartments
1010 N Black River Dr, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,053
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1148 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature oak cabinetry, ample closet space and designer kitchen. Community is pet friendly with dog park and emergency maintenance. Great location for commuters just off of I-96.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Zeeland
8339 Roxburo Street, Zeeland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1350 sqft
Redwood Zeeland is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Spring Lake
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
354 Howard Avenue
354 Howard Avenue, Beechwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Welcome to The East Wing at The Cottage, a fully furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath inlaws suite with great views of Lake Macatawa and Dunton Park. $1,350.00 Rent includes...
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Leggatts
110 Williams Ave
110 William Street, Grand Haven, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Downtown Grand Haven beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home. Appliances included. Walking distance to Grand Haven State Park. Off street parking. Large fenced in back yard with shed. Cozy front porch. Available beginning of August.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5506 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Newer carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5516 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1146 sqft
Very neat and clean 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Ton's of space Security and cleaning deposits $900.00. No pets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5225 Rich St
5225 Rich St, Allendale, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new Kitchen! Huge 5 bedroom duplex in the Allendale area with expansive parking and plenty of privacy. The property is located very close to GVSU Allendale Campus and a walk to the bus stop at Enclave is only 15 minutes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coles Park @ Spring Lake
17362 Coles Park Road, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
In the Coles Park Association with Private Lovely Beach Area Short term 9/15 to 6/15...Perfect for someone with a job change, relocating or family change....
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
324 Central Ave
324 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1940 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
330 Central Ave
330 Central Avenue, Holland, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
This spacious four bedroom two bath brick home has a large kitchen with loads of storage. The private enclosed porch that makes a great mudroom entry. This home has wood floors throughout and tons of windows for natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
122 Burke Ave - 32
122 Burke Avenue, Beechwood, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
915 sqft
**LISTING UPDATE. THIS CONDO IS BEING REMODELED CURRENTLY. PHOTOS COMING SOON** 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at Timberwood Condos of Holland.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8260 20th Ave
8260 20th Avenue, Jenison, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex in Jenison Ranch style with full finished basement. Two bedrooms up along with a full bath. The basement has two bedrooms and one full bath along with washer dryer hook up. The main floor has an open floor plan.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinetree Apartments
5526 Fillmore Street, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
771 sqft
Very spacious two bedroom apartment in a quiet wooded setting. Brand new carpet and paint , very sharp and super clean. Full basement for extra storage area. No pets. 12 month lease.
1 of 19
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Hudsonville Condo
5752 East Town Drive, Ottawa County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Very nice condo in Hudsonville just off Chicago Drive near the Tractor Supply Store. The unit is 3 bedroom 2 bath, has central air, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. The unit also includes a 1 stall attached garage. (RLNE119020)
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196.
Results within 1 mile of Ottawa County
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Maplewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
1180 Matt Urban Drive, Holland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
957 sqft
Modern family-friendly apartments in a quiet neighborhood. On-site facilities include garage, laundry and business center. Large closets, dishwasher and air conditioning available in rooms. Close to West Michigan Regional Airport and Matt Urban Sports Complex,
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
199 E 34th Street
199 East 34th Street, Holland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Hurry up and schedule your showing for this 2 bedroom condo, 1 bath condo for rent. This condo features onsite laundry, carport, new paint, a very nice deck, air conditioning, trash removal, and a convenient location. Call for a showing today!
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
463 Cloverdale Ave. NW
463 Cloverdale Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
463 Cloverdale NW, Walker MI. Grandville Schools! - Grandville Schools. Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Standale with lots of features and character such as natural woodwork and hardwood floors. Spacious rooms with a full basement.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ottawa County area include Kalamazoo College, Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Holland have apartments for rent.