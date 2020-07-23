/
/
grand ledge
Last updated July 23 2020
11 Apartments for rent in Grand Ledge, MI
Grand Ledge
Grandview Manor Apartments
515 Maple St, Grand Ledge, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
890 sqft
Grandview Manor Apartments in Grand Ledge are located in a quiet residential neighborhood in the historic city, offering the picturesque ambiance of small town life. You will love to stroll down quiet tree lined streets and take in the fresh air.
Redwood Delta Township
8156 Roslyn Hill, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1362 sqft
A fantastic community with an efficient apartment design. Each home features a den space, two-car garage attached, and a spacious living space. On-site green space. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612
12923 Townsend Drive, Eaton County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1180 sqft
12923 Townsend Dr. Unit 612 Available 09/11/20 Updated 3-BDR 2-BTH Condo - 1st Floor - Delta Township/GL Schools - 3-bedroom 2- bath condo located in the Townsend on the Park community. Surrounded by 10 acre park with walking trails.
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$658
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,267
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1301 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,138
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$982
1166 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Averill Woods
3222 W. Holmes Rd.
3222 West Holmes Road, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
1110 sqft
3222 W. Holmes Rd. Available 08/22/20 Great 3-BDR 1.5-BTH Duplex in Lansing - Great 3-bedroom 1.5-bath two story duplex located in South Lansing. Open floor plan with living/dining combo and sliding glass door out to the back deck.
5545 W. Michigan Ave.
5545 W Michigan Ave, Waverly, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
5545 W. Michigan Ave. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! - Well Maintained 3-BDR 1-BTH Duplex in West Lansing - PROPERTY UNDERGOING REHAB. SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED THE FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST.
Edgemont Park
2805 Harwick Drive - 2
2805 Harwick Drive, Edgemont Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
This adorable apartment has two bedrooms, and one bathroom. The home was recently updated throughout, very clean, offers a large living room, separate dining area, and large closets for extra storage. Laundry is available on-site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Grand Ledge, the median rent is $476 for a studio, $589 for a 1-bedroom, $729 for a 2-bedroom, and $976 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Grand Ledge, check out our monthly Grand Ledge Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Grand Ledge area include Kellogg Community College, Michigan State University, Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and Lansing Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grand Ledge from include Lansing, Battle Creek, East Lansing, Okemos, and Forest Hills.