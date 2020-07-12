/
/
/
east hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
117 Apartments for rent in East Hills, Grand Rapids, MI
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Union Ave SE Apt 2
350 Union Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Available 08/01/20 This awesome one bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and plenty of windows. There is a lot of closet space, and tall ceilings. Pets are allowed with $25 extra rent and $100 pet fee.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Eastern Ave SE Apt 7
120 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
These gorgeous newly renovated condos make you feel like you're in a Spanish villa. The courtyard is sunny and open, with natural feeling landscaping. The kitchens are a designer's heaven, with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Fuller Ave SE
141 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
141 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Home in Eastown - 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large foyer with original wood staircase, a large living room which is open to the dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Henry Ave SE
248 Henry Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
O Great Cherry Hill Location. Close to shopping, great restaurants, downtown. Completely redone inside, with beautiful hardwood floors. This unit has a lot of space and a lot of possibilities.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
317 Robey Place Southeast
317 Robey Place Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Eastown spacious very nicely updated three or 4 bedroom and two bathroom home. Neutral paint, hardwood and carpet flooring throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Fuller Ave SE
145 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
145 Fuller Ave SE Available 08/01/20 6 Bed, 1.5 Bath Eastown Home - 6 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Eastown. This home features a large living room with original wood staircase, which is open to the dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
35 Dwight Ave SE
35 Dwight Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1470 sqft
East Hills Neighborhood! Washer/dryer included! - 3 bedroom / 2 bath beautiful single family home located in highly desirable East Hills neighborhood, just 2 blocks from popular Cherry St venues.
Results within 1 mile of East Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
7 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,241
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
46 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,252
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
456 Wealthy St SE Apt 6
456 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Available 08/01/20 This awesome two bedroom two bathroom apartment is huge! There are nice big windows and hardwood floors throughout, giving it a warm homey feeling.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Fountain St NE Apt 4
442 Fountain Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom apartment feels like a heritage hills mansion! The ceilings are very high with giant sunny windows to match. The living room and dining room are spacious.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 Eastern SE
753 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 bedroom! Move in ready - Available now! Be amazed by 1200 sq feet of modern living in this 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. The kitchen is fully stocked with newer stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, and counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 Cass Ave SE
555 Cass Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
555 Cass Ave SE Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home just outside of Heritage Hill! - Beautiful, two story 1,200 sq foot 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home just outside of Heritage Hill.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Barth Ave SE
422 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone top to bottom and include new stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops, subway tile
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27 Library Street NE
27 Library Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Small dogs allowed! Absolutely stunning condo now available for lease in the historic but modern Fitzgerald building! This show piece property boasts floor to ceiling windows, a 26x24 foot great room with a fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Fuller Ave SE
206 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 08/01/20 This spacious four bedroom house is in the perfect location! There is a nice big living room, dining room, big kitchen, and entryway on the main floor. There are all hardwood floors, and huge windows throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
254 Washington St SE Apt 4
254 Washington Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This amazing three bedroom, two bathroom makes you feel like you're in a mini mansion! It has all sorts of charm, with it's spiral staircase and it's huge windows. The location is awesome as well! It also comes with a one stall garage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Sigsbee St SE
1410 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This gorgeous home is right in east town. The kitchen is updated with lots of space. Perfect for all of your cooking adventures! The dining room and living room feel warm and inviting. The bathrooms are updated as well.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
641 Atwood St NE
641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1476 sqft
30' FLAT SCREEN TV WHEN YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JULY 10TH. Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN ON JULY 10TH. Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Sigsbee St SE
1251 Sigsbee Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
This awesome house has mostly all hardwood floors. There are tons of windows throughout the house that fill the whole house with sunbeams of warmth.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 East Fulton
725 East Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
1483 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Downtown/Heritage Hill/East Hills - 4/5 bedroom - Property Id: 306201 Available AUGUST 1 . . . currently rented! 5 bedroom (2 bedrooms are attached in the upstairs by a doorway only), 1 1/2 bath house.