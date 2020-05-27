619 Prospect Ave Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

- Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 story single family Home with convenient location! Only MINUTES from Downtown GR, Colleges, Medical Mile, Entertainment, Restaurants and much more! Step inside and you will not be disappointed with the spacious layout including: NEW carpet, fridge and stove, Crown molding, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, and back yard. Enjoy the "look" of hardwood with the low maintenance upkeep of linoleum floors throughout kitchen and bathroom. This home also features 1 bedroom and laundry room on the main floor, and not to mention storage in the unfinished basement. With the exceptional location of this home it will not last long! Please call to set up a tour with one of our leasing agents today.



(RLNE5845100)