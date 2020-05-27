All apartments in Grand Rapids
619 Prospect Ave Northeast
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

619 Prospect Ave Northeast

619 Prospect Avenue Northeast · (616) 452-7080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

619 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 619 Prospect Ave Northeast · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
- Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 story single family Home with convenient location! Only MINUTES from Downtown GR, Colleges, Medical Mile, Entertainment, Restaurants and much more! Step inside and you will not be disappointed with the spacious layout including: NEW carpet, fridge and stove, Crown molding, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, and back yard. Enjoy the "look" of hardwood with the low maintenance upkeep of linoleum floors throughout kitchen and bathroom. This home also features 1 bedroom and laundry room on the main floor, and not to mention storage in the unfinished basement. With the exceptional location of this home it will not last long! Please call to set up a tour with one of our leasing agents today.

(RLNE5845100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast have any available units?
619 Prospect Ave Northeast has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast have?
Some of 619 Prospect Ave Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Prospect Ave Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
619 Prospect Ave Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Prospect Ave Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 619 Prospect Ave Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 619 Prospect Ave Northeast does offer parking.
Does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Prospect Ave Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast have a pool?
No, 619 Prospect Ave Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast have accessible units?
No, 619 Prospect Ave Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Prospect Ave Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Prospect Ave Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
