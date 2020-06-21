454 Wealthy St SE # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This awesome three bedroom two bathroom apartment is... well, awesome! The living room is nice and big and the kitchen is giant! The bedrooms are nice and bright with lots of windows. One of the bedrooms has an awe inspiring closet, I swear you can find Narnia if you go far enough.

Available June 2020



Pets are allowed with $25 extra on rent and $100 pet fee.



Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is a 24 hour maintenance line, please keep calls during business hours.



(RLNE5787444)