Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

454 Wealthy St SE # 1

454 Wealthy Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

454 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Heritage Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This awesome three bedroom two bathroom apartment is... well, awesome! The living room is nice and big and the kitchen is giant! The bedrooms are nice and bright with lots of windows. One of the bedrooms has an awe inspiring closet, I swear you can find Narnia if you go far enough.
Available June 2020

Pets are allowed with $25 extra on rent and $100 pet fee.

Please call during business hours Mon-Fri 9:00-5:00. This phone is a 24 hour maintenance line, please keep calls during business hours.

(RLNE5787444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

