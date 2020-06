Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW



Available August 7, 2020

$2,250.00/month

$2,250.00 Security Deposit



Check out this completely remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bath property for rent!



It is complete with beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances. Main floor laundry. Fresh paint through entire property. All new light fixtures. Off Street parking. Fenced in yard. Enclosed front porch.



This is a MUST SEE!



For Showings Contact:

Casi French-Leasing Agent

Curtis Morgan-Property Manager

616.425.1322



American Realty of WMI

838 Cherry St. SE



(RLNE3273074)