Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI with balcony

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22926 Glenmoor Heights
22926 Glenmoor Heights, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1326 sqft
Well maintained 4-bedroom home on quiet street near downtown Farmington. Hardwood floors now in the bedrooms. Finished basement/family room. Extra large garage for storage. Fenced in back yard with swing set for kids with new deck. Pets welcome.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27883 Independence St
27883 Independence Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Located in Farmington Hills, part of the northwestern suburbs of Detroit and is consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. Botsford Place Apartments offers the largest units at the most affordable prices.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
32005 W 12 Mile Rd Unit 107
32005 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$925
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this well maintained unit in the poplar Farmington Square condo. The kitchen has newer cabinets with a snack bar area. New paint and carpet through out.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
27709 W ECHO VLY UNIT 200
27709 Echo Valley West, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1541 sqft
LARGE BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO. SOLID MAPLE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT LARGE FOYER AND KITCHEN. THIS WONDERFUL CONDO BOASTS CROWN MOLDING, RECESSED LIGHTING, NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS AND CARPET. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
33633 VISTA Drive
33633 Vista Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1590 sqft
~~METICULOUS maintained END UNIT RANCH CONDO w/2 car attached garage & full basement in desirable Meadows of Farmington Hills~Professionally clean, painted & brand new carpet throughout makes this condo sparkling clean & move in ready~Open floor

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,889
2322 sqft
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
30301 ESSEX
30301 Essex Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2604 sqft
LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
31272 STONEGATE Court
31272 Stonegate Court, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2598 sqft
2600 SQUARE FOOT 4 BR COLONIAL IN VERY DESIRABLE ROLLING OAKS COMMUNITY! SET IN NORTH FARMINGTON HILLS THIS HOME LOCATED COURT ON A WIDER PIE SHAPED 1/2 ACRE LOT.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington Hills
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
85 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$752
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Farmington Hills, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Farmington Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

