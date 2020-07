Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bike storage hot tub sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe media room online portal

Welcome to Citation Club, where we offer luxurious living on 52-acres of lush manicured grounds. One glance inside our 9,000 square foot clubhouse and you’ll see this majestic setting is reflected in our communal spaces. We offer an indoor and outdoor pool, steaming hot tub, sauna and a cardio and strength training center.The amenities inside our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes are as opulent as our grounds. Enjoy a private entrance and covered parking, full-size washer and dryer unit, spacious kitchen with name-brand appliances, central air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Many of our homes also include extraordinary features such as one-of-a-kind cut-aways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. We also offer fully furnished and customized apartment homes for those on an extended stay in our area. With five floor plans to choose from, we’re confident you will find a home to fall in love with.