Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse concierge e-payments internet access package receiving

Spring Valley Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, Michigan offers all of the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Isn't it time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved? Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a lovely area where everything you love is just a short drive away. Our location provides easy access to Interstates 696, 275, and 96 making any commute a breeze. We are conveniently close to Oakland Community College, local shopping, dining, and recreational parks like Drake Sports Park and Farmington Hills Golf Course.