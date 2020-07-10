/
apartments with washer dryer
223 Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:00pm
102 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
37850 Spring Ln, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,285
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1035 sqft
Located adjacent to the Farmington Hills Golf Club and only minutes from major interstates, this community is situated two miles from downtown Farmington. Community offers swimming pool, fitness center and has won several local awards.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,875
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxurious complex located on 52 acres of grounds. A 9,000-square-foot clubhouse with heated pool, hot tub, sauna and cardio center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
17 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
30247 Astor St
30247 Astor Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1215 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Well cared for 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home in desirable Farmington Hills. Brick ranch with attached one car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
27558 Apt 4, Kingsgate
27558 Kingsgate Way, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
At our stylish new community of apartments in downtown Ann Arbor, nothing is out of your reach. Ann Arbor City Club Apartments was recognized as Best New Development by the Property Management Association of Michigan.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21795 Waldron St
21795 Waldron Street, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
576 sqft
576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
38391 CHURCHILL Lane
38391 Churchill Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1447 sqft
READY FOR AN AUGUST 14, 2020 MOVE-IN. ENJOY QUIET MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN THE PRISTINE SARATOGA FARMS CONDO COMMUNITY. Within walking distance of the Farmington Hills Golf Club and convenient to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
38862 Country Circle
38862 Country Circle, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
HURRY FOR VERY CLEAN, ELEGANT AND SUNNY 2 BR CONDO. FINISHED BASEMENT! CONVENIENT LOCATION! LARGE LR./STYLISH FIREPLACE. BIG MBR / WIC. FULL BATH / HIGH SKYLIGHT. FRESHLY PAINTED ROOMS WITH NEUTRAL COLORS (2020). CHEM DRY CLEANED CARPETS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
23168 ELMGROVE Street
23168 Elmgrove Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1064 sqft
Cute ranch style home with 2 car garage A Rare Find In Farmington Hills on a large Wooded Mature Trees. Cathedral Ceilings, Skylight,Very Open Flr Plan. 2 Full Baths, Door wall To Deck, Central Air, 2 1/2 Car Garage. 1. 5 mo sec.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
29628 NOVA WOODS Drive
29628 Nova Woods, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2215 sqft
Beautifully appointed Nova Woods 2 Story, Fully Furnished, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights and beauty hardwoods, First Floor Master Suite with spacious Master Bath, Separate Stall Shower, Flat screen TV's, 2 Walk in
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,889
2322 sqft
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
28932 FARMINGTON Road
28932 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS RANCH IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA. NICELY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A FAMILY ROOM THAT FEATURES A BRICK FIREPLACE AND DOOR WALL THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
30301 ESSEX
30301 Essex Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2604 sqft
LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive
21940 Indian Creek Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
22739 Middlebelt Rd
22739 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Farmington Hills. Newer flooring, remodeled bathroom, all newer appliances, newer washer and dryer. Cute little yard for BBQ or fire pit. Close to downtown Farmington. Available immediately No Smoking.
