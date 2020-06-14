Apartment List
/
MI
/
farmington hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Farmington Hills, MI with garage

Farmington Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
83 West
6423 Silverbrook W, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1791 sqft
Welcome to 83 West, formerly Silverbrooke Villa, a residential community featuring Two & Three bedroom apartments and townhomes in West Bloomfield, MI.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28838 Village Ln
28838 Village Lane, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with walk-out finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with skylights to allow in an abundance of sunshine. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows and installation in the attic to keep the energy bills low.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22926 Glenmoor Heights
22926 Glenmoor Heights, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1326 sqft
Well maintained 4-bedroom home on quiet street near downtown Farmington. Hardwood floors now in the bedrooms. Finished basement/family room. Extra large garage for storage. Fenced in back yard with swing set for kids with new deck. Pets welcome.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
33633 VISTA Drive
33633 Vista Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1590 sqft
~~METICULOUS maintained END UNIT RANCH CONDO w/2 car attached garage & full basement in desirable Meadows of Farmington Hills~Professionally clean, painted & brand new carpet throughout makes this condo sparkling clean & move in ready~Open floor

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
32065 OLDE FRANKLIN Drive
32065 Olde Franklin Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,889
2322 sqft
European flair in desirable Olde Franklin subdivision! Completely updated colonial, with hardwood flooring thrughout, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite and natural stone backsplash, in-law suite on the 1st floor, door wall in dining area

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28932 FARMINGTON Road
28932 Farmington Road, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1458 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA. NICELY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH A FAMILY ROOM THAT FEATURES A BRICK FIREPLACE AND DOOR WALL THAT LEADS TO THE PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38438 LYNWOOD Court
38438 Lynwood Court, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1447 sqft
End unit on cul-de-sac this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Hunter Douglas blinds t/o. Ceramic tile in all baths. 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, master bedroom has wic. Close to F.H Golf Course. Freshly painted and new carpet, finished basement.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
30301 ESSEX
30301 Essex Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2604 sqft
LARGE, WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN FARMINGTON HILLS WITH LARGE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. ENTRY LEVEL WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT AND OPEN AND AIRY CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. FORMAL DINING ROOM AREA WITH WET BAR.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2570 sqft
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
31272 STONEGATE Court
31272 Stonegate Court, Farmington Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2598 sqft
2600 SQUARE FOOT 4 BR COLONIAL IN VERY DESIRABLE ROLLING OAKS COMMUNITY! SET IN NORTH FARMINGTON HILLS THIS HOME LOCATED COURT ON A WIDER PIE SHAPED 1/2 ACRE LOT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28965 RAMBLEWOOD Drive
28965 Ramblewood, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2335 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! You'll love this 2-story home located in the much sought of subdivision in Farmington Hills. This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has a 2-car garage giving you over 2300 sq ft.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Results within 1 mile of Farmington Hills
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5283 COLDSPRING CIR.
5283 Coldspring Cir, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
5283 COLDSPRING CIR. Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE COUNRTY HOME --- COLDSPRING CIR. - BEAUTIFUL, RANCH STYLE, COUNRTY HOME IN WEST BLOOMFIELD. THIS HOME BOATS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS- ONE BEING ATTACHED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6801 BROOKESHIRE Drive
6801 Brookshire Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2404 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED SPRAWLING RANCH IN POPULAR MAPLE RUN ESTATES, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, DOORWALLS OUT TO 2 GENEROUS TIERED CEDAR DECKS FROM DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN, SPACIOUS AND NEUTRAL ENTERTAINERS KITCHEN WITH

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7282 Danbrooke
7282 Danbrooke, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1269 sqft
Immediate Occupancy!!! Colonial style condo with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, huge living room with fireplace, opens to breakfast nook, beautiful kitchen w/newer appliances, master bedroom with full bath and huge walk-in closet, neutral decor,

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6840 E Dartmoor Road
6840 East Dartmoor Road, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1365 sqft
Very clean, well maintained mid-century ranch on 1/2 acre in West Bloomfield with Birmingham schools! Great living space with expansive, comfortable kitchen featuring center island with cooktop, tons of storage and desk area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23574 N ROCKLEDGE
23574 North Rockledge, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
968 sqft
This condo for rent has Novi schools. Water, heat, garbage, association fee, snow and lawn maintenance all INCLUDED in the rent payment. The community has a common pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. 1 car garage attached with direct access.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
City Guide for Farmington Hills, MI

Looking for a place to settle in? Farmington Hills is a prosperous city in Oakland County.

Farmington Hills is distinctly a white-collar city, with 88.96% of the workforce employed in the white-collar job market. This is well above the nationwide average. But this doesn't mean blue-collar jobs are scarce or frowned upon. They exist in abundance too. In spite of its small city status, this city has a reasonably high percentage of young, single, and upwardly-mobile experts. This makes it an excellent place for people looking to mingle or seek life partners. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Farmington Hills 1 BedroomsFarmington Hills 2 BedroomsFarmington Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFarmington Hills 3 BedroomsFarmington Hills Accessible ApartmentsFarmington Hills Apartments with Balcony
Farmington Hills Apartments with GarageFarmington Hills Apartments with GymFarmington Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Hills Apartments with ParkingFarmington Hills Apartments with Pool
Farmington Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerFarmington Hills Cheap PlacesFarmington Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarmington Hills Furnished ApartmentsFarmington Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor