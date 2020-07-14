Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking guest suite online portal trash valet

***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour.

Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.



Elegant townhomes designed for individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyles.



Tucked away in its own scenic domain...in an atmosphere which is peaceful, secluded, unspoiled and country-like. Foxpointe is nevertheless in the heart of recreational activity, near excellent shopping, expressways, schools, golf courses, Michigan's finest restaurants and minutes away from the quaint village of Farmington.



Impressive in its New England Architecture this magnificent townhome community is the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort, beauty and convenience. Foxpointe Townhouses has no peer in elegance.



Come see why our resident made us their place to call home



(RLNE42594)