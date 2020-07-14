All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 AM

Foxpointe Townhouses

Open Now until 5pm
26375 Halsted Rd · (248) 653-1932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-144 · Avail. now

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Unit 4-120 · Avail. now

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

Unit 3-125 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,633

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1456 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-168 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit 10-169 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit 7-158 · Avail. now

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxpointe Townhouses.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
trash valet
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour.
Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.

Elegant townhomes designed for individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyles.

Tucked away in its own scenic domain...in an atmosphere which is peaceful, secluded, unspoiled and country-like. Foxpointe is nevertheless in the heart of recreational activity, near excellent shopping, expressways, schools, golf courses, Michigan's finest restaurants and minutes away from the quaint village of Farmington.

Impressive in its New England Architecture this magnificent townhome community is the ultimate blend of luxury, comfort, beauty and convenience. Foxpointe Townhouses has no peer in elegance.

Come see why our resident made us their place to call home

(RLNE42594)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: 200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed weight
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxpointe Townhouses have any available units?
Foxpointe Townhouses has 19 units available starting at $1,633 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Foxpointe Townhouses have?
Some of Foxpointe Townhouses's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxpointe Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Foxpointe Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxpointe Townhouses pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses is pet friendly.
Does Foxpointe Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses offers parking.
Does Foxpointe Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxpointe Townhouses have a pool?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses has a pool.
Does Foxpointe Townhouses have accessible units?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses has accessible units.
Does Foxpointe Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses has units with dishwashers.
Does Foxpointe Townhouses have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Foxpointe Townhouses has units with air conditioning.
