English Village Townhomes at Islandview

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit. This Townhome is located in a secure, gated community with private security patrol. This home has 2 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The finished basement has a large, walk-in closet as well as full bathroom and could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if desired. The space is perfect for entertaining friends with its open floor plan and rooftop patio. It is also ideal for enjoying moments for two, on the master bedrooms private deck, or nestled near the fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included with rental if desired. Curbside trash and recycling pick up is reliable and included in rent. Less than a 10 minute walk to the newest hotspots in West Village including Craftwork Restaurant, Sister Pie, Detroit Vegan Soul, Parker Street Market and the Tashmoo Biergarten.



$50 application fee. Credit check required. Security deposit dependent on credit score and rental history; required at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE2473779)