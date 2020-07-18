English Village Townhomes at Islandview

All apartments in Detroit
1709 Townsend Street · (313) 350-2803
Location

1709 Townsend Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Butzel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood · Avail. Jul 20

$2,400

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit. This Townhome is located in a secure, gated community with private security patrol. This home has 2 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The finished basement has a large, walk-in closet as well as full bathroom and could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if desired. The space is perfect for entertaining friends with its open floor plan and rooftop patio. It is also ideal for enjoying moments for two, on the master bedrooms private deck, or nestled near the fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included with rental if desired. Curbside trash and recycling pick up is reliable and included in rent. Less than a 10 minute walk to the newest hotspots in West Village including Craftwork Restaurant, Sister Pie, Detroit Vegan Soul, Parker Street Market and the Tashmoo Biergarten.

$50 application fee. Credit check required. Security deposit dependent on credit score and rental history; required at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE2473779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does English Village Townhomes at Islandview have any available units?
English Village Townhomes at Islandview has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does English Village Townhomes at Islandview have?
Some of English Village Townhomes at Islandview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is English Village Townhomes at Islandview currently offering any rent specials?
English Village Townhomes at Islandview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is English Village Townhomes at Islandview pet-friendly?
Yes, English Village Townhomes at Islandview is pet friendly.
Does English Village Townhomes at Islandview offer parking?
Yes, English Village Townhomes at Islandview offers parking.
Does English Village Townhomes at Islandview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, English Village Townhomes at Islandview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does English Village Townhomes at Islandview have a pool?
No, English Village Townhomes at Islandview does not have a pool.
Does English Village Townhomes at Islandview have accessible units?
No, English Village Townhomes at Islandview does not have accessible units.
Does English Village Townhomes at Islandview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, English Village Townhomes at Islandview has units with dishwashers.
