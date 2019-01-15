All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 26 2020

8891 Warwick

8891 Warwick Street · (248) 843-9498
Location

8891 Warwick Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Franklin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Detroit. Amenities included: hardwood floors and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: June 1st 2020. $850/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. Rental Voucher Accepted Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Please complete renter profile in order to schedule a showing
you complete this information the next step after review is scheduling a
showing. If you have a voucher ( sec8 ,vash, etc)please include voucher information in your profile.
Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8891 Warwick have any available units?
8891 Warwick has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 8891 Warwick currently offering any rent specials?
8891 Warwick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8891 Warwick pet-friendly?
Yes, 8891 Warwick is pet friendly.
Does 8891 Warwick offer parking?
Yes, 8891 Warwick does offer parking.
Does 8891 Warwick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8891 Warwick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8891 Warwick have a pool?
No, 8891 Warwick does not have a pool.
Does 8891 Warwick have accessible units?
No, 8891 Warwick does not have accessible units.
Does 8891 Warwick have units with dishwashers?
No, 8891 Warwick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8891 Warwick have units with air conditioning?
No, 8891 Warwick does not have units with air conditioning.
