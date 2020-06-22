All apartments in Detroit
7667 Fielding
7667 Fielding

7667 Fielding Street · No Longer Available
Detroit
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

7667 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Warrendale

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions. No pets allowed unless documented service animals. $875 deposit + $875 1st months, $1750 total rent due at move in. $150 water deposit deposit due to DWSD at move in.Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water. Tenant responsible for appliances. Subject to credit, rent history, background check, and $35 application fee ******** Shown by appointment during the following open house times: Wednesday, June 10th @ 5pm, Thursday, June 11th @ 5pm, and Friday, June 12th @ 12pm **** All prospective applicants viewing the unit during these times must abide by CDC's COVID-19 best practices and guidelines which include using a N-95 mask.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7667 Fielding have any available units?
7667 Fielding doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7667 Fielding currently offering any rent specials?
7667 Fielding isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7667 Fielding pet-friendly?
No, 7667 Fielding is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7667 Fielding offer parking?
No, 7667 Fielding does not offer parking.
Does 7667 Fielding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7667 Fielding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7667 Fielding have a pool?
No, 7667 Fielding does not have a pool.
Does 7667 Fielding have accessible units?
No, 7667 Fielding does not have accessible units.
Does 7667 Fielding have units with dishwashers?
No, 7667 Fielding does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7667 Fielding have units with air conditioning?
No, 7667 Fielding does not have units with air conditioning.
