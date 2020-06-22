Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

7667 Fielding - Beautiful 3 bedroom bungalow available move in condition and available for immediate occupancy. Nice hardwood floors and spacious throughout. A qualified applicant, will have no prior evictions. No pets allowed unless documented service animals. $875 deposit + $875 1st months, $1750 total rent due at move in. $150 water deposit deposit due to DWSD at move in.Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water. Tenant responsible for appliances. Subject to credit, rent history, background check, and $35 application fee ******** Shown by appointment during the following open house times: Wednesday, June 10th @ 5pm, Thursday, June 11th @ 5pm, and Friday, June 12th @ 12pm **** All prospective applicants viewing the unit during these times must abide by CDC's COVID-19 best practices and guidelines which include using a N-95 mask.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848669)