7411 Second Ave. - D4

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking lobby media room

Lovely 800sf 1 bedroom available in New Center, at the corner of Second Ave and Lothrop. Unit features updated kitchen with in-unit washer/dryer and updated appliances. Unit is on the top floor with a shared balcony with lovely view of the courtyard.



All units feature hard-wood floors and balcony! Gated courtyard common area offers great outdoor space. Right across the street form the newly redesigned Fisher Theater and close to Avalon, and walkable to Midtown and New Center areas.



*pictures of a similar unit



Water included in rent.

Gated, secured parking space available for $50/mo.



