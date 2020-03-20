All apartments in Detroit
Detroit, MI
7411 Second Ave. - D4
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

7411 Second Ave. - D4

7411 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Detroit
Central
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7411 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
media room
Lovely 800sf 1 bedroom available in New Center, at the corner of Second Ave and Lothrop. Unit features updated kitchen with in-unit washer/dryer and updated appliances. Unit is on the top floor with a shared balcony with lovely view of the courtyard.

All units feature hard-wood floors and balcony! Gated courtyard common area offers great outdoor space. Right across the street form the newly redesigned Fisher Theater and close to Avalon, and walkable to Midtown and New Center areas.

*pictures of a similar unit

Water included in rent.
Gated, secured parking space available for $50/mo.

[student students university district detroit mercy loft lofts condo condos condominium condominiums townhomes apt apartment apartments studio studios metro luxury new development open space metro comerica park detroit royal oak ferndale hamtramck brush park midtown corktown eastern market indian village lafayette park riverfront rivertown new center live downtown Beautiful Historical building with breathtaking marble lobby featuring a one-of-a-kind fountain! This is a perfect example of a hidden gem!]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 have any available units?
7411 Second Ave. - D4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 have?
Some of 7411 Second Ave. - D4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Second Ave. - D4 currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Second Ave. - D4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Second Ave. - D4 pet-friendly?
No, 7411 Second Ave. - D4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 offer parking?
Yes, 7411 Second Ave. - D4 does offer parking.
Does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7411 Second Ave. - D4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 have a pool?
No, 7411 Second Ave. - D4 does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 have accessible units?
No, 7411 Second Ave. - D4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Second Ave. - D4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Second Ave. - D4 does not have units with dishwashers.
