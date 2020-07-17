All apartments in Detroit
Last updated June 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

7410 Montrose

7410 Montrose Street · (734) 744-5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7410 Montrose Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Brooks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
COMING SOON!!! Awesome open floor plan home has been recently renovated to include, fresh paint, new flooring, updated kitchen. A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

All applicants need to have:
• Gross Income that is at least (3) three times the monthly rent amount
• No Evictions
• No Criminal History
• A minimum credit score of 600

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George at George@prowaypm.com with all questions. Section 8 Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Montrose have any available units?
7410 Montrose has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 7410 Montrose currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Montrose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Montrose pet-friendly?
No, 7410 Montrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 7410 Montrose offer parking?
No, 7410 Montrose does not offer parking.
Does 7410 Montrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Montrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Montrose have a pool?
No, 7410 Montrose does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Montrose have accessible units?
No, 7410 Montrose does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Montrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Montrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Montrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 Montrose does not have units with air conditioning.
