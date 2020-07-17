7410 Montrose

Amenities

COMING SOON!!! Awesome open floor plan home has been recently renovated to include, fresh paint, new flooring, updated kitchen. A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.



All applicants need to have:

• Gross Income that is at least (3) three times the monthly rent amount

• No Evictions

• No Criminal History

• A minimum credit score of 600



Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. Kindly contact George at George@prowaypm.com with all questions. Section 8 Welcome