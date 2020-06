Amenities

Come enjoy the best the east side has to offer...this well done two-bedroom (side by side duplex) close to the river and a plethora of community amenities is available for immediate occupancy. It features a new kitchen; refinished hardwood floors; wide open living room and dining room; foyer with coat closet; updated bath; first floor lav; has been freshly painted; large bedrooms with extra-large closets; private basement with rec room; mostly replaced windows; glass block windows with vents; high efficiency furnace; one car garage...ready for you! The requirements: 1 1/2 months security deposit; tenant to pay all utilities; no pets; $25 application fee; listing agent to obtain credit report.