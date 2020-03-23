All apartments in Detroit
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:34 AM

5957 Three mile

5957 Three Mile Dr · (313) 333-9465
Location

5957 Three Mile Dr, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
Newly updated, everything brand new. spacious 3-bedrooms 1 bathroom house with basement. and recessed lighting, Upgrades include a new kitchen, paint, hardwood floors. all brand new fixtures.

Available now at a great price and won't last long on the market.
No furniture or appliance included in price. However, we do have deeply discounted appliances if needed.

Monthly income must exceed $3600 per month.

An awesome response management team is willing to upgrade areas within the house. Secure entry, alarm system.
Single family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5957 Three mile have any available units?
5957 Three mile has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 5957 Three mile currently offering any rent specials?
5957 Three mile isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5957 Three mile pet-friendly?
No, 5957 Three mile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 5957 Three mile offer parking?
No, 5957 Three mile does not offer parking.
Does 5957 Three mile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5957 Three mile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5957 Three mile have a pool?
No, 5957 Three mile does not have a pool.
Does 5957 Three mile have accessible units?
No, 5957 Three mile does not have accessible units.
Does 5957 Three mile have units with dishwashers?
No, 5957 Three mile does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5957 Three mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 5957 Three mile does not have units with air conditioning.
