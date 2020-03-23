5957 Three mile

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system

Newly updated, everything brand new. spacious 3-bedrooms 1 bathroom house with basement. and recessed lighting, Upgrades include a new kitchen, paint, hardwood floors. all brand new fixtures.



Available now at a great price and won't last long on the market.

No furniture or appliance included in price. However, we do have deeply discounted appliances if needed.



Monthly income must exceed $3600 per month.



An awesome response management team is willing to upgrade areas within the house. Secure entry, alarm system.

Single family home