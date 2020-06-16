All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:29 AM

550 W Grixdale

550 West Grixdale Avenue · (313) 444-5060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI 48203
State Fair-Nolan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.

This beautiful Colonial 4 Beds 2 full baths and 2 half baths has plenty of living space with the first floor featuring a spacious living room (hardwood floors, large windows and natural fireplace), dining room, kitchen (with plenty of cabinets, granite countertop, new stainless steel appliances, service entry), foyer, home office, half bathroom and sunroom (with a jacuzzi spa bathtub).

On the second floor you will find a big master bedroom (hardwood floors, private bathroom and balcony), 3 additional spacious bedrooms with french style balconies and a full bathroom including a whirlpool bathtub.

The attic also has plenty of space for storage or create a children's playroom.

At the large partially finished basement, you will find another bedroom, a half bath and an additional large living space with natural fireplace and a mini gym.

Detached garage for 2 cars, AC, Double Furnace and Water Heater and a big garden to enjoy lovely spring afternoons.

If you are looking for a spacious house nestled in an elegant, quiet, safe and private residential area, near everything, you must visit this property!

To apply please follow this link https :/ / metro-detroit .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 W Grixdale have any available units?
550 W Grixdale has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 W Grixdale have?
Some of 550 W Grixdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 W Grixdale currently offering any rent specials?
550 W Grixdale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 W Grixdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 W Grixdale is pet friendly.
Does 550 W Grixdale offer parking?
Yes, 550 W Grixdale does offer parking.
Does 550 W Grixdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 W Grixdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 W Grixdale have a pool?
Yes, 550 W Grixdale has a pool.
Does 550 W Grixdale have accessible units?
No, 550 W Grixdale does not have accessible units.
Does 550 W Grixdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 W Grixdale has units with dishwashers.
