550 W Grixdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.



This beautiful Colonial 4 Beds 2 full baths and 2 half baths has plenty of living space with the first floor featuring a spacious living room (hardwood floors, large windows and natural fireplace), dining room, kitchen (with plenty of cabinets, granite countertop, new stainless steel appliances, service entry), foyer, home office, half bathroom and sunroom (with a jacuzzi spa bathtub).



On the second floor you will find a big master bedroom (hardwood floors, private bathroom and balcony), 3 additional spacious bedrooms with french style balconies and a full bathroom including a whirlpool bathtub.



The attic also has plenty of space for storage or create a children's playroom.



At the large partially finished basement, you will find another bedroom, a half bath and an additional large living space with natural fireplace and a mini gym.



Detached garage for 2 cars, AC, Double Furnace and Water Heater and a big garden to enjoy lovely spring afternoons.



If you are looking for a spacious house nestled in an elegant, quiet, safe and private residential area, near everything, you must visit this property!



To apply please follow this link https :/ / metro-detroit .com