4830 Commonwealth

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

DOWNTOWN/WOODBRIDGE: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath lower flat (apartment) in historic Woodbridge neighborhood. One block away from Wayne State University. The property boasts original hardwood floors, 20 ft. ceilings, a front & back porches. comes with all appliances included. Private laundry inside basement, with lots of room for storage. The fenced yard includes a small deck. Free Street Parking. Call for appointment.

Stay in Historic Woodbridge, one of Midtown Detroit's trendiest neighborhoods. Woodbridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. 4 Woodbridge is notable for being an intact neighborhood within walking or biking distance of Detroit's Downtown, Midtown, New Center, and Corktown neighborhood. Minutes away from Wayne State University, College for Creative Studies, Detroit Institute of Art and Detroit's Cultural Center, Henry Ford Hospital and Motor City Casino. A short drive to theaters in New Center (Fisher Theater) and to downtown entertainment venues such as the renowned Fox Theater, Detroit Opera House, Motown Museum, Music Hall, MGM and Greektown Casinos, Ford Field and Comerica Park. The property, in close proximity to downtown Detroit and all major freeways, is ideal for corporate renters or medical/graduate students or other long-term visitors to Detroit.