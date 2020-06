Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Beautiful Brick Bungalow 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in East English Village - 3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

New Carpet Throughout

Spacious Basement



Dogs & Cats Are Welcome:

___________________________

1 Pet MAXIMUM Allowed!

NO LARGE BREEDS

$300 NONREFUNDABLE FEE

Pet information must be provided w/ photo of the pet!



Tenants are responsible for:

DTE/CONSUMERS ENERGY

DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS

& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!

________________________________________________

Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!



Rental Requirements:

-No Evictions

-No Judgments

-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)

-No Criminal History

-Must Be Employed 90 Days

-Must Net at least $2100/mo.

-Must have good credit history



**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**



***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***



(RLNE5617779)