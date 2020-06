Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

456 Marquette Dr. is located near Jefferson and Cadillac



Brick 2 bedroom colonial style duplex has new windows, new kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood flooring throughout, dining room and basement.

Street parking and parking in the rear.



Deposit $900 and $900/mo



Please call 313-521-7976 for showing dates and times of this and all other properties we currently have available.



