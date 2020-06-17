4390 Woodhall Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase.



Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard

Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard