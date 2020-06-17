All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 4390 Woodhall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
4390 Woodhall Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:21 AM

4390 Woodhall Street

4390 Woodhall Street · (313) 209-7760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4390 Woodhall Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Finney

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase.

Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase.

Why rent when you can own this awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1200 sq. ft. property for a monthly payment less than local rents. Located in a great residential neighborhood. Fully updated with many amenities. Hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Beautifully manicured yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Woodhall Street have any available units?
4390 Woodhall Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 4390 Woodhall Street currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Woodhall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Woodhall Street pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 4390 Woodhall Street offer parking?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street does not offer parking.
Does 4390 Woodhall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Woodhall Street have a pool?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Woodhall Street have accessible units?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Woodhall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Woodhall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Woodhall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4390 Woodhall Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity