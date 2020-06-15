4304 TRUMBULL Street

Amenities

Lease this condo located in a completely-renovated-in-2018 Victorian Architectural Masterpiece with 6 condos total. The modern kitchen, appliances, flooring, mechanicals and fixtures throughout are perfectly blended with the architecture of the Historic Trumbull House. Located in the quiet Woodbridge neighborhood you are just blocks from from Wayne state, Corktown, and trendy restaurants/micro-brews. South-eastern exposure and large windows for sunlight all day long. You will love the breakfast nook situated in the Turret of this Victorian beauty and the 2nd floor location overlooking the streetscape. Gated parking in rear, building security system, laundry and smart home features in-unit. Excellent credit required (740+). Application to be accompanied with: full credit report and proof of income (paystubs or residency/employment letter). Absolutely no pets or smoking in unit. No exceptions. This unit is also available to purchase (MLS # 2200039286). Available starting July 1.