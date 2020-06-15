All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 4304 TRUMBULL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
4304 TRUMBULL Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:40 AM

4304 TRUMBULL Street

4304 Trumbull St · (248) 320-0187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4304 Trumbull St, Detroit, MI 48208
Jeffries

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lease this condo located in a completely-renovated-in-2018 Victorian Architectural Masterpiece with 6 condos total. The modern kitchen, appliances, flooring, mechanicals and fixtures throughout are perfectly blended with the architecture of the Historic Trumbull House. Located in the quiet Woodbridge neighborhood you are just blocks from from Wayne state, Corktown, and trendy restaurants/micro-brews. South-eastern exposure and large windows for sunlight all day long. You will love the breakfast nook situated in the Turret of this Victorian beauty and the 2nd floor location overlooking the streetscape. Gated parking in rear, building security system, laundry and smart home features in-unit. Excellent credit required (740+). Application to be accompanied with: full credit report and proof of income (paystubs or residency/employment letter). Absolutely no pets or smoking in unit. No exceptions. This unit is also available to purchase (MLS # 2200039286). Available starting July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 TRUMBULL Street have any available units?
4304 TRUMBULL Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 TRUMBULL Street have?
Some of 4304 TRUMBULL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 TRUMBULL Street currently offering any rent specials?
4304 TRUMBULL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 TRUMBULL Street pet-friendly?
No, 4304 TRUMBULL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 4304 TRUMBULL Street offer parking?
Yes, 4304 TRUMBULL Street does offer parking.
Does 4304 TRUMBULL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 TRUMBULL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 TRUMBULL Street have a pool?
No, 4304 TRUMBULL Street does not have a pool.
Does 4304 TRUMBULL Street have accessible units?
No, 4304 TRUMBULL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 TRUMBULL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 TRUMBULL Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4304 TRUMBULL Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity